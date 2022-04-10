Inter continue their approach to the top of the Serie A table. After Napoli’s defeat by Fiorentina, Milan did not go more than 0-0 on their visit to Torino, who had also just stopped the Nerazzurri and, in their stadium, was confirmed as a very fearsome rival.

It is the second consecutive goalless draw for the milanisti, who are now two points ahead of the partenopei and the interisti. Inzaghi’s team, however, must recover a match: if he triumphs in the seven that remain, he will revalidate his titlereaching 20 scudetti and sewing the second star on his shield.

The Rossoneri arrived at the meeting in a hurry, without Bennacer, Rebic, Castillejo, Ibrahimovic and Romagnoli, all absent due to muscular discomfort, which was added to the long absences of Kjaer and Florenzi. Those of Juric, with their organized pressure and the immense work of Bremer leading the defense, They conceded virtually nothing to their rivals in a first half that ended without a hitch. In the resumption, in addition, El Toro even increased the pace of his attacks, making merits to get ahead with Belottiwell stopped by Tomori, and Pellegri, that touched the goal after a great personal play. Milan attempted a run in the final stretch, but Theo (who protested a possible penalty after contact with Singo) and Giroud, the most active, failed to do any damage. The fight for the scudetto remains even, but today he officially has a new favorite. And it is Inter.

Changes Junior Messias (54′, Brahim Diaz), A.Izzo (62′, David Zima), Hello Aina (63′, Wilfried Stephane Singo), Peter Pellegri (75′, Belotti), Rade Krunic (81′, Sandro Tonali), Alessandro Buongiorno (83′, Mergim Vojvoda), Demba Seck (84′, Tommaso Pobega), matthew gabby (86′, Fikayo Tomori )