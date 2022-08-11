Sitting at the Meazza for the Rossoneri, Tonali and Ibrahimovic instead worked at Milanello. Differentiated for De Ketelaere, but no physical problem
Regaining confidence with the stadium, in view of the debut in the league, has its importance. And Milan did it today, carrying out an unusual training session at the Meazza instead of at Milanello, two days before the match against Udinese (which will be sold out in the stands). Sandro Tonali and Zlatan Ibrahimovic remained at the Carnago technical center: the Swede continues his recovery in view of his return to the field in 2023, while for the midfielder it is the confirmation that he will not be among the squads for Saturday’s match. Also present at San Siro are the dt Maldini and the ds Massara.
Doubt Giroud
–
There was waiting to understand if Olivier Giroud – who missed the friendly match in Vicenza due to muscle strain – would return to the group or not. The Frenchman has still trained separately: but tomorrow he should join his teammates. Favorite Rebic, because Origi – who has also been training in a group for a couple of days – is obviously short of preparation. Charles De Ketelaere also trained separately, but nothing to worry about: there are no problems for the Belgian, only personalized work to improve his physical condition.
August 11, 2022 (change August 11, 2022 | 14:33)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Milan #embraces #San #Siro #Giroud #training #confident
Leave a Reply