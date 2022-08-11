Regaining confidence with the stadium, in view of the debut in the league, has its importance. And Milan did it today, carrying out an unusual training session at the Meazza instead of at Milanello, two days before the match against Udinese (which will be sold out in the stands). Sandro Tonali and Zlatan Ibrahimovic remained at the Carnago technical center: the Swede continues his recovery in view of his return to the field in 2023, while for the midfielder it is the confirmation that he will not be among the squads for Saturday’s match. Also present at San Siro are the dt Maldini and the ds Massara.