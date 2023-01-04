Milan, all the best exhibitions in January 2023

Zerocalcare – After the bang Fabbrica Del Vapore – until 25 April 2023 – From Monday to Sunday

Michael Rech, aka Zerocalcare, born in 1983, Italian cartoonist, is among the most interesting, complex and denunciatory figures of the contemporary cultural scene. The exhibition “Dopo il botto” with over 500 original plates, videos, sketches, illustrations and a site specific work, wants to tell the social fragmentation in the aftermath of the pandemic; the heightening of fears at the time of a global crisis and conflict in the heart of Europe; the forced isolation and loneliness that inevitably generated disintegration and caused the loss of contact with reality; politics and resistance.

Max Ernst exhibition in Milan, 400 Palazzo Reale works on display

Until 26 February 2023 – From Tuesday to Sunday 10:00-19:30, Thursday closing at 22:30. Last admission one hour before. Monday closed.

The first retrospective in Italy dedicated to Max Ernst, German painter, sculptor, poet and art theorist, later naturalized American and French. There are over 400 works including paintings, sculptures, drawings, collages, jewels and illustrated books from museums, foundations and private collections, in Italy and abroad. Max Ernst, profound connoisseur and visionary interpreter of art history The vastness of themes and experiments of Ernst’s work extends along seventy years of history of the twentieth century, between Europe and the United States, escaping any definition. A profound connoisseur and visionary interpreter of the history of art, philosophy, science and alchemy, Max Ernst is presented in this context as a humanist in the neo-Renaissance sense. On the noble floor of Palazzo Reale, visitors can immerse themselves in an itinerary that traces the adventurous creative parable of the artist, marked by the great historical events of the twentieth century and dotted with extraordinary loves and illustrious friendships. The itinerary narrates the biographical events of Ernst grouping them into four major periods, in turn divided into nine thematic rooms that disclose interdisciplinary approaches to his art.

Andy Warhol – The Forma Fabbrica del Vapore advertisement

From Monday to Sunday Friday 6 January: 9.30 – 20.30 Last admission 30 minutes before closing time.

After the success of the Rome Exhibition in 2018 at the Complesso del Vittoriano today Falcioni wants to pay homage to his adopted city Milan with an exhibition consisting of more than 200 unique works out of the 300 exhibited. In the visit itinerary also the Commodore Amiga 1000 computer with its digital illustrations, ingenious forerunners of the NFTs; the faithful reconstruction of the first Factory and a multimedia part with film projections to watch with three-dimensional glasses. Richard Avedon. Relationships Palazzo Reale – until 29 January 2023 – Extraordinary openings: Sunday 1 January 14:30-19:30, Friday 6 January 10:00-19:30. Opening hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10.00 -19.30, Thursday 10.00 – 22.30 (the ticket office closes one hour earlier). The exhibition Richard Avedon: Relationships remains open until 29 January 2023 at Palazzo Reale, which traces the more than sixty-year career of Richard Avedon (1923-2004) through 106 images from the collection of the Center for Creative Photography (CCP) of Tucson (USA) and by the Richard Avedon Foundation (USA). The exhibition, curated by Rebecca Senf, head of the collection of the Center for Creative Photography, delves into the innovative characteristics of Avedon’s art that made him one of the most influential authors of the 20th century. The exhibition itinerary, divided into ten sections – The Artist, The Premise of the show, Early Fashion, Actors and Directors, Visual Artists, Performing Artists / Musicians and writers / Poets, Avedon’s People, Politics, Late Fashion, Versace – is built around to the two most characteristic figures of his research: fashion photographs and portraits.

Leonardo3 Museum Piazza della Scala – from Monday to Sunday

“Leonardo3 – The World of Leonardo”, hosted in Piazza della Scala, at the entrance to the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, is one of the permanent exhibitions to visit in the city. Opened in 2013 in the prestigious Sale del Re, the exhibition has now become a de facto museum and represents a unique opportunity to discover and explore Leonardo’s multifaceted genius. The public is offered the opportunity to interact with over 200 interactive 3D machines and working physical reconstructions, almost all of which have never been done before. Over time, the exhibition has been enriched by Leonardo’s extraordinary new inventions: the Paddle Boat, the CA176 Flying Machine, the Continuous Positive Organ and the lost painting of the Battle of Anghiari.

