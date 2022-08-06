Milan restarts from Fikayo Tomori. The English central defender has become a leader of the Rossoneri team: arrived on tiptoe from Chelsea, with his charisma and performances on the field he has won the total trust of the company. Frederic Massara dotes on the former Chelsea for years and he was good at “risking” 28 million on him.

Listen to “Milan, agreement with Tomori until 2027: the renewal figures” on Spreaker.

RENEWAL OF DETAILS – In recent days, an important turning point has come for Tomori’s future: Massara and Maldini have found a draft agreement for the renewal of the contract until 2027. The current engagement from 2 million euros net will come improved up to 3.5 with bonuses. A precise choice in the name of continuity, Tomori binds to Milan for 5 more seasons.