After Okafor, the Rossoneri have also completed the deal for the Nigerian full-back, who will sign a four-year contract. At Villarreal 20 million plus 8 in bonuses. It is the seventh purchase of the Devil

He is a truly demon-possessed Devil. After concluding thedeal with Salzburg for Noah Okafor, the Swiss striker (actually non-EU but not due to the Fifa regulation which equates the Swiss to players from the European Union since 2020) who will allow Olivier Giroud (the owner in the middle remains obviously him) to catch his breath, Furlani and Moncada in the evening also found an agreement with Villarreal for Samuel Chukwueze. The official announcement will arrive on the weekend, at the latest by Monday.

arriving — The 24-year-old Nigerian international will be paid 20 million plus eight in bonuses. The operation will be defined over the weekend, with an attempt to land the player in Milan at the beginning of the week to then allow him to join the rest of Pioli’s squad in the States engaged in the tour which will see Milan play against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus. The player is expected to sign a four-year contract with the Rossoneri and will play a key role on the right flank of the attack. See also Inter, Inzaghi strategy: no withdrawal, we leave for Turin tomorrow

seven beautiful — Thus, the purchases of the Diavolo in via Aldo Rossi in this very hot summer in terms of weather not only rise to 7: Sportiello, Romero, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Okafor, Reijnders and now Chukwueze. Now there are still a couple of pieces missing to complete the rose. The first remains Yunus Musah, who would occupy the third midfield slot in Pioli’s probable 4-3-3 alongside Loftus-Cheek and Reijnaders, awaiting Bennacer’s return, which will not happen before January-February 2024 (possibly also taking into account the Algerian’s possible participation in the African Cup scheduled in the Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February). Negotiations with Valencia continue. The other is the replacement for Ballo-Tourè (outgoing, with Fulham in pole position) in the role of deputy Theo Hernandez on the left wing. Very probable that he focuses on an Italian.