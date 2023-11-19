It was he who gave the Rossoneri their last success a month and a half ago

Michele Antonelli

Milan starts again with Christian. With Leao and Giroud out against Fiorentina, the specific weight of the Devil’s attack will shift to Pulisic’s flashes and intuitions. After missing the matches against Lecce and Udinese due to physical problems, the American will return to the field from the start against the Viola. To get the Rossoneri back and pick up the thread from a month and a half ago.

from Pulisic to… Pulisic? — It seems like a lifetime ago, but the American was the last player on the roster to score a three-point goal in the league. It was October 7, at Marassi against Genoa. A heavy and much discussed goal, in the match that ultimately gave honors and covers to Olivier Giroud, an unexpected protagonist between the posts in a thriller final. Milan have not won in Serie A since that day. In the meantime they lost against Juventus and Udinese and drew, with many regrets, against Napoli and Lecce. Above all, he has dealt with injuries and absences like his. Pulisic was out in Naples due to a contracture in his left thigh, then returned on the big Champions League evening against PSG, but stopped again in the final minutes against the French. Test results: injuries excluded, but rest necessary to get back to his best. See also Cassierra, no in the National Team and in Russia yes: see the Colombian's great goal with Zenit

nothing national — In other words, no tiring intercontinental flights with coach Gregg Berhalter’s national team, of which he is the symbol and captain. Pulisic took advantage of the break to accelerate and recover in view of the next matches: against the Viola, at San Siro, he will be the key to the Rossoneri attack. Net of training doubts. If Pioli opts for sprints, he will join the sprinters Chukwueze and Okafor. The first on the right and the second in the middle, as center forward. If the coach decides to place his trust in Jovic again, focusing on the motivations of his ex, the other two will compete for a shirt: in both cases, the American could also be diverted to the left. Reflections underway and decision postponed until at least the middle of next week.

the data — Pulisic will therefore be the cornerstone of the advanced unit against Fiorentina and Pioli, relying on him, hopes for confirmation of a fact. The ’98 class has scored 4 goals and 2 assists in Serie A so far. The Rossoneri have always won when he found the net (against Bologna and Turin in the first two matchdays, with Lazio and Genoa then): considering the moment in the league, start again from Christian could be an effective solution to smile again.