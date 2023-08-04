Milan-Newcastle, after Tonali also the team manager Andrea Romeo

Andrea Romeo is no longer the Milan team manager. The former referee had held this role since 2017: he left the Rossoneri club to join the Newcastle by Sandro Tonali.

And his farewell to the club in via Aldo Rossi for the Magpies is related precisely to the recent purchase (for 80 million euros) of the 23-year-old former Brescia midfielder: in fact, he will be integrated into the midfielder’s staff to help his integration into the new English reality.

During AC Milan’s American tour, Andrea Romeo’s position was assumed pro tempore by Giuseppe Coviello, manager who currently has the position of Commercial player liaison in the club in via Aldo Rossi. The other two candidates for the role are Lorenzo Libutti (Head of commercial football operations of AC Milan) e Dario Aduasio (member of the sports secretariat).

