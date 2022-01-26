The Schalke central is twenty years old and costs five million: the Rossoneri on pole

The attack strategy could also become a defense strategy: if with Marko Lazetic Milan tries to secure the goals of the future, with Malick Thiaw they try to make the defensive wall more and more solid. Strikes in line with the corporate strategy: with the scouting work the Rossoneri anticipate the European competition and include players with great technical potential but still economically sustainable in the group. After having done it in attack, the company considers the idea of ​​following the same pattern behind: and there is also a precise trajectory, which leads to Malick Thiaw, born in 2001 of Schalke 04. Twenty appearances this year, all from owner, in the German second division: in his career also 23 games in the Bundesliga, between the last championship and the one still previous, always with Schalke. It costs five million, and Milan will try even if there are pitfalls. A way to bring a young talent to the team, who in the coming months will have the opportunity to know the language and the environment, but without the need to rush the times. See also The reinforcement with which Tigres would close the transfer market

Another Under – A solution that for the Rossoneri managers is technically convincing and at affordable prices. The first option remains to choose today a potential owner of the future, such as Thiaw; the second, and at this point much less probable, is to try to take an already experienced player in the very last days of negotiations. The last minute market is too unpredictable to rule out the possibility: but the most likely scenario is that the company chooses to bet on another “Under”, which today also has a well-known profile.

Kessie-Barça? – A logic that allows valid entries but without crazy expenses; Kalulu arrived in August 2020 following these premises: he had never played in the big-name Lyon (only in the Youth League and team B) and in the Rossoneri he proved to be up to it. So much to guarantee on today’s defensive resistance despite the troubles that have gone through the department. Now the situation is improving: Tomori’s recovery from the meniscus surgery is proceeding quickly, Pioli has defined the possibility that he is ready for the derby on February 5th, but without completely excluding it. In the meantime, Calabria and Romagnoli have also returned, and Gabbia has had good ratings on average on the occasions in which he has been called into question. Adding a young player who grows up without pressure or putting it on to others is the preferred solution by Maldini and Massara, Rossoneri dt and ds. On the other hand, Bailly and Diallo’s candidacies must be canceled from the group of experts: Milan has just occupied the last place as a non-EU member with Lazetic. It also applies to Mbemba, a Congolese from Porto. From the African Cup comes the news of a new stop for Ballo-Tourè, a muscular problem to be evaluated and which forced him to only a few minutes on the pitch in Senegal-Cape Verde. But the left wing is almost exclusively the responsibility of Theo Hernandez: the renewal will be announced in the next few days. In Spain there is talk of Kessie-Barcelona for the summer: no confirmations arrive. See also Steven Alzate, the English soccer player of the Colombian National Team

