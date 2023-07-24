This morning in Milan there was an accident between a fire brigade vehicle and the escort car of the President of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa. The crash took place around 10.20 at the crossroads between via Modena and via Castel Morrone. La Russa, according to what has been learned, was not on board.

Three people were injured in the impact, and were taken to help between the Policlinico and Pini. The injured would all be men of the escort – three 40-year-old carabinieri – but fortunately none of them are in serious condition. From what has been reconstructed so far, the escort SUV would have passed with the green light, but the fire truck was in an emergency because it was called for an intervention. Two ambulances and a 118 medical vehicle attended the scene, as well as local police officers, who were entrusted with the findings.