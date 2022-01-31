Continuous contacts with the French club also for Renato Sanches, but Castillejo does not move and acts as a stopper for the Rossoneri’s moves

The suggestion of the last minute keeps the Milan world in suspense, but the morning indiscretions evaporate hour after hour. Especially since Samuel Castillejo did not find the desired accommodation. And the eventual entry was linked precisely to his exit. Especially since with Tottenham the right joints were not born to combine a loan deal after the English club was in the position of having to sell a lot of redundant players. In any case, yesterday the Rossoneri leaders consulted the management of Lille: both to monitor the future of midfielder Renato Sanches (a last attempt was made for this session), but above all to keep warm the contacts for the defender Botman, both goals declared for next season. An act more than due for Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara, given that in these hectic hours some assaults decided for the quoted Dutch defender have emerged. Borussia Dortmund also showed up to snatch him immediately from the reigning French champions. See also Juventus transfer market: revolution after Vlahovic. A great sale and 2 free-transfer hits

Botman and defense – It is no mystery that in recent weeks Newcastle have also come forward, putting up as much as 40 million euros on the plate. And the feeling is that today will be another day of passion on this front. In via Aldo Rossi they remain optimistic, leveraging on the advantage acquired in recent months: both for the excellent relations with the management of the French company and for the feeling they have gained with the Dutch player and his entourage. After all, this market session saw Milan very active in the hunt for a defender, but all the candidates fell short on the way. Precisely because the quality-price ratio for Botman convinces the entire Rossoneri management. Let’s add the fact that in via Aldo Rossi they worked in this market session with the idea of ​​taking into consideration only the really useful opportunities in perspective. As for the defense, for example, the good news on Tomori’s recoveries after meniscus surgery had an impact: so much so that his return to the derby already appears possible. This is why the negotiations with Schalke 04 for the German Under 20 Thiaw have cooled down. For the Milanese executives, this operation was considered interesting with an investment of 6 million euros. But the Ruhr club’s 10 million demand was deemed excessive. Hence the decision to postpone. It had already happened in the past for other young people who were treated and then let themselves go elsewhere: Kabak, for example. See also Last day of the Valencia market: Bryan Gil, Vallejo, the arrival of a midfielder...

Loans and young people – The philosophy is to select the objectives a lot. Even contacts with Tottenham for loans in extremis have not produced concrete effects. Perhaps the midfielder Alli could have been useful, but Lazetic’s recent membership has closed the doors to a new non-EU citizen: yes, after Brexit, the British fall into this limited number classification. And for different reasons of a technical and economic nature, the Rossoneri did not pay particular attention to the names of the French Ndombele and the Italian-Argentine Giovani Lo Celso who, as it happened, immediately took other paths. Without any Milanista regrets. In these hours there has also been talk of a strong interest in a jewel of Cesena: the eighteen-year-old midfielder Berti, but no confirmation of the agreement arrives in via Aldo Rossi. Instead, the signing of an Irish defender from Cork City appears to be well underway: Cathal Hefferman. Obviously it is an acquisition for the youth sector. See also Real Madrid against Latin American teams: 5 defeats throughout history

January 31, 2022 (change January 31, 2022 | 08:28)

