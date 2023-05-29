A baby girl was abandoned by her mother outside the emergency room of the Sesto San Giovanni hospital. The little girl “was immediately taken care of by the doctors and nurses” who “gave her the first necessary care, after the hours spent outside the abandoned facility, to then arrange for her to be transferred to the Niguarda hospital on the same day, where it is at present”. The baby was named Amelia by the health personnel. “The name has been transcribed in the registers of the Municipality, thus making it a town of Sesto San Giovanni” announces the Municipality. This is the third case of abandonment, in about a month, in the Milan area.

“Step forward”. It is the appeal that the mayor of Sesto San Giovanni, Roberto Di Stefano, makes via Facebook to the mother of the newborn left in recent days outside the emergency room of the town hospital on the outskirts of Milan.