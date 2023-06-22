A 60-year-old woman died this morning, hit by a cement mixer while cycling in during square to Milan . She was revived with difficulty by the rescuers who arrived on the spot, she then died at Polyclinic where she had been carried in code red . Following the accident, the driver of the vehicle was questioned by the police. The dynamics are also being examined by the police.

dynamics and precedents

From the first reliefs it seems that both the woman and the vehicle were proceeding in the same direction. Then, at the time of turn into piazza Durante, the vehicle coming from via Predabissi impacted the bicycle. For the woman, who immediately appeared in serious condition, there was nothing they could do. All right on the day it will be presented Bill which provides for new rules for the protection of cyclists. It is not the first time, however, that an episode of this kind has occurred. On the subject, the April 20, 2023he had also intervened Joseph Sala, mayor of Milan, to announce his intention to regulate the transit of heavy vehicles in the center of Milan. Then, just a few days earlier, a 39-year-old woman had died, again hit by a cement mixer, a few meters from Porta Vittoria.