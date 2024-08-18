Milan (Reuters)

Late goals from Alvaro Morata and Noah Okafor saw AC Milan avoid defeat in their opening Serie A match, and their first under coach Paulo Fonseca, to draw 2-2 at home to Torino.

Milan started the match strongly, and Malik Tiao played a header that was cleared off the goal line in the first minutes, but Torino dominated the match as time passed.

The visitors took the lead after half an hour when Raul Villanova headed against the post, and Milan defender Tiao tried to clear the ball but put it into his own net.

Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan made several saves to deny the visiting side a chance to double their lead in the first half.

But Torino managed to double the score in the 68th minute, when Duvan Zapata scored with a header after a cross from Valentino Lazaro.

With the fans booing a minute from time, Morata gave the home fans a glimmer of hope when he deflected a long-range shot from teammate Tijani Reynders into the net to reduce the deficit for Milan.

Milan took advantage of the exciting atmosphere at their stadium during stoppage time of the match, and Okafor fired a powerful shot to snatch a draw for his team and avoid defeat.