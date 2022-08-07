A new Milan goal on Maldini’s and Massara’s list has publicly expressed its future. Here’s what he revealed!

Maldini And Massara are looking for a midfielder who can replace the departure of Frank Kessié. After months of waiting Renato Sanches got married to the PSG and another shot from Lille faded after the pass of Botman to the Newcastle. Lost the Portuguese first, he also jumped Carney Chukwuemeka and now the Rossoneri management duo is looking for another profile. Not a simple affair as the championships will restart shortly and Maldini and Massara are looking for a shot low-cost.

The Milan home list is full of names right now. The Rossoneri’s ideal goal is to find a talented, young and affordable player. This is why profiles are particularly popular Pepe Matar Sarr of the Tottenham (19), Raphael Onyedika of the Midtjylland (21) and Jean Onana of the Bordeaux (22). But the Rossoneri are also considering the idea of ​​a more ready and more mature profile. Over all Adrien Tameze ofHellas Verona (28) and Seko Fofana (27). See also Thus the situation of the possible withdrawal of Federico Viñas from America

In this case, the former Udinese showed himself in the last Ligue 1 championship, his performances impressed him well and ended up in the crosshairs of big clubs. The footballer is now under al Lens who, however, asks 20 million to sell the player. Maldini and Massara are closely monitoring the situation. Interviewed by FootMercato, Seko Fofana he pointed out that he is very happy with Lens, but that he does not know what this market can offer him:

“For the moment I’m at RC Lens, I am very happy to be here, to be able to train with my teammates, to improve in this preparation. I’m officially here. After that, anything is possible. I want to have fun and take everything I can take. We are in a market period in which there is a lot of reflection. You can tell yourself that you will stay or that you will leave, you don’t really know. “

See also From power to power: Real Madrid vs. Atlético de Madrid 7 August – 15:44

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Milan #goal #Maldini #reveals #happen