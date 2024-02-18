Digos today in Milan identified a dozen people who gathered to honor the memory of Alexei Navalny with flowers. It happened in Corso Como, under the plaque in memory of Anna Politkovskaya, the anti-Putin Russian journalist killed after years of persecution. Bitter taste and disbelief on the part of the demonstrators.



Navalny, Novaya Gazeta newspaper: “The body in a Siberian hospital has bruises.” Yulia Navalnaya tomorrow at the EU Foreign Council February 18, 2024

“We wanted a moment of reflection, but there were few of us, a dozen at most,” explained one of the demonstrators. The rumor had taken place on Facebook and within a few hours of the dissident's death, the decision to commemorate Navalny was made. «They were Digos agents and we were very surprised, because they were in plain clothes. We asked for explanations and at that point they showed us the card. It doesn't seem like a crime to me to demonstrate for the death of a dissident,” added a protester.

Meanwhile, tomorrow at 6.30 pm there will be a huge demonstration entitled “For Navalny, for freedom”. It will be a candlelight vigil in memory of the main Russian opponent, who died in prison last Friday. The appointment is for tomorrow (Monday 19 February) in Piazza del Campidoglio, in Rome, at 6.30pm. The initiative was launched by the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, but received a series of bipartisan yes votes.