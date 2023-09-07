A new jacket appears in the official Milan store that matches the Nerazzurri and controversy erupts on social media

The rivalry between Milan And Inter, as we know, is rooted between two fan groups which, although related, make sporting antagonism their daily bread. Both the Rossoneri and the Nerazzurri never miss an opportunity to make fun of the other side of Milan but, in the last few hours, a controversy also regarding merchandising seems to have broken out.

On social networks, in fact, the photos of the new jackets and the new shirts available on the store go crazy Milan. The images show the colours, the cause of the controversy, which bring back the Nerazzurri’s cousins. On Twitter, in particular, the Rossoneri fans have vented their disappointment. Here are some comments about it.



