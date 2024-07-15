Seventy Milanese teachers write to FIFA against the Milan stadium in San Donato

The protest of Milanese university professors against the idea of ​​a Milan stadium in San Donato Milanese. Those who have taken a stand against the facility, reports the Corriere della Sera, seventy professors from Cattolica, Statale and Politecnico who wrote a letter to Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA president and Gabriele Gravina, FIGC president. In it, the professors ask to take “a clear position against the construction of new infrastructures on non-urbanized lands”. The reasons are environmental and climatic, due to the enormous impact of the sports facility on large areas currently designated for agricultural use and the problems of building new infrastructures in areas that are not built up.

The professors’ letter: “32 thousand trees would be needed to compensate”

A practice that causes “a significant increase in CO2 released into the atmosphere due to the loss of carbon absorption capacity of built-up soils”, as stated in the letter promoted by professors Arianna Azzellino of the Polytechnic and Giorgio Vacchiano of the State University. The new Milan stadium, according to the professors, “would involve the transformation of approximately 30 hectares of land that has never been urbanized, without considering that in the immediate vicinity of the proposed site for the facility is the Chiaravalle Abbey – it states -. To compensate for the environmental loss, it would be necessary to plant 19 hectares of forest and 32 thousand trees. to compensate in twenty years what has been lost due to land consumption, which also includes several areas of the Parco Agricolo Sud Milano, a natural reserve dedicated to the protection of woods, agricultural land and waterways”.