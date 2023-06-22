Milan, 60-year-old woman on bike hit by cement mixer: she is very serious

A 60-year-old woman was hit by a cement mixer on her bicycle in Piazza Durante in Milan. It happened shortly after 9.15. After being revived on the spot by 118 personnel, the woman was transported in a life-threatening code red to the Polyclinic. From an initial reconstruction by the local police it seems that the heavy vehicle coming from via Predabissi turned right on piazza Durante towards via Leoncavallo. The bicycle led by the woman, on the other hand, was going straight.

Two months ago the fatal collision between a cement mixer and a 39-year-old cyclist

The tragedy dates back to just two months ago investment by a concrete mixer of a 39-year-old cyclist in Porta Vittoria: in that circumstance the woman had lost her life by opening a debate on the safety of cyclists in the city.

