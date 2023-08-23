Milan, 50-year-old engineer dies sucked into an industrial fan

Tragedy in the Milan area, where a 50-year-old engineer died in an accident at work. The victim, Paolo Tamburini, was carrying out maintenance and testing work at Acovent srl in Senago, when he was sucked into a fan.

The Milan prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation file for manslaughter and has seized the fan, measuring four by four meters, into which the 50-year-old was sucked. At the time of the accident, Tamburini, an employee of an external firm, was working together with a colleague on the machinery of Acovent, a company that designs industrial fans.

An autopsy will be arranged in the next few hours and registrations of managers of the Senago company and of the company for which the 50-year-old worked could then be made, also as a guarantee for all the investigations.