Leao and Hauge: goodbye Milan? Krunic and Castillejo on the market

Rafael Leao on the market? The Milan he has not put it up for sale, but the Portuguese forward is not unsellable. The boy has a market and, according to the Gazzetta, if a substantial offer were to arrive (from 25 million in an over) it would be taken into consideration. Another talent that can start is the Norwegian Hauge, which, if sold, could guarantee a good capital gain (valuation of 15 million). Also Krunic is Castillejo (the latter in the sights of Betis Sevilla) are in the balance and Milan could sell them. Overall, if the four transfers were to materialize, the Rossoneri club could obtain a treasure of around 50 million. Important money to strengthen the team in view of the season that will see the Devil return to the Champions League.

Milan: Dalot-Odriozola, Giroud-Jovic, Ziyech and Bakayoko, Brahim Diaz and Junior Firpo. Transfer market: AC Milan news

Inbound “more Dalot of Odriozola, more Giroud of Jovic. It always goes on with Brahim Diaz and Junior Firpo, but only if Barcelona were to open on loan “, explained Gianluca Di Marzio to ‘Calciomercato – L’Originale’ broadcast on SkySport. Giroud and Chelsea’s outgoing players: “Negotiations are always at the same point. Milan has the agreement closed with the player: a two-year deal worth 3.5 million euros net which becomes 5 with the growth decree and the various bonuses. they release him from Chelsea, but it has happened that Milan are also interested in Ziyech is Bakayoko; it is very likely that already at the beginning of next week we will be able to sit in front of a table to see if we can really make this larger package with Giroud maybe at zero, Ziyech on loan – as Milan would like – and Bakayoko. We will see if Milan will be able to find this type of agreement, double, triple or only with Giroud. The alternative is Jovic and we confirm it: if Real Madrid opens to Jovic’s loan, it can become the Rossoneri’s plan B should there be any problems for Giroud. “