A 40-year-old woman was raped in a grove in Locate di Trilzi (Milan) while jogging. The attack took place in the early afternoon, in broad daylight. The victim, still in shock, immediately reported what happened. She herself called 112 at 14.45, as soon as the rapist left.

According to the details provided by the victim to the police, a black man allegedly attacked her from behind, then dragged her into a grove near Cascina Nespoleto. There, he sexually abused her.

After providing testimony to the carabinieri, the 40-year-old was transported in yellow code to the emergency room. The carabinieri of the Milan investigative unit and the San Donato company immediately arrived on the spot, who are now investigating to reconstruct the story.