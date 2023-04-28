She was waiting to take a train from Milan to Paris, but while waiting a man pounced on her and attacked, groped, slapped her, trying to have sexual intercourse with her. The victim of this violence was a 36-year-old French-Moroccan girl taken from behind in the Central Station of the Lombard capital at dawn on Thursday. Her rapist, a 27-year-old, was tracked down by Polfer agents in Piazza Duca d’Aosta and stopped by the prosecutor on duty Alessia Menegazzo.

A traveler who witnessed the scene called for help and contacted a vigilante, who in turn warned the police. The victim was found still curled up on the ground along a station corridor, next to an elevator. Thanks to the images of the surveillance cameras it was possible to reconstruct what happened. Around 5.40 the 27-year-old approached the victim, hitting her with a few slaps and then touching her private parts.

You notice some passers-by proceeding towards the docks without intervening. Within minutes, Polfer was able to recognize the assailant, who had remained in the station area. He had no documents with him and had never been registered in Italy. Now he is in prison awaiting the interrogation to validate the arrest.