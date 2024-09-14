Our regular correspondent Cas Pedaal often stares out of the window of our office for a long time. According to him, the sounds you hear are ‘concentration sounds’ and certainly not snoring sounds. And sometimes he notices something. As always, this report has been checked for the facts and found to be 1.00 percent true.

Milan (33) says he certainly doesn’t try to compensate for his lack of personality with internet sayings like ‘bacon is good for me’. He’s just really passionate about strips of dead pig. Preferably fried and crispy. He’s so crazy about the smell of fried bacon (and preferably a little burnt) that he gets on his motorbike without protective clothing.

‘I would also like to get on my motorbike in the winter without a suit, but I actually find it too cold’, the young motorcyclist explains. ‘My mother also always says that I should wear a motorbike jacket and trousers in the summer, but when I see the VVN advertising campaigns, I just get hungry. I am not only crazy about bacon, but especially about the smell of burnt bacon.’

