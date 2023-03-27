Humanitas expresses “deep condolences to the family members for the disappearance” of the 28-year-old girl who died after undergoing bariatric surgery for weight reduction. Death on which the Milan prosecutor’s office has opened a manslaughter file without suspects and ordered the seizure of the medical records. It is a technical initiative, aimed at understanding what happened and what caused the death. “The patient, who underwent surgery, had been discharged from the hospital in full health on March 8, 2023. On March 19, she was admitted to the emergency room in critical condition, subjected to resuscitation and then admitted to intensive care, unfortunately without – reads the note – being able to resolve the complicated clinical situation”.