Milan, 28 year old dies after surgery to lose weight. Humanitas: “Discharged in good condition”

She underwent weight-reduction surgery on March 8. About ten days later she began to experience severe pain in her stomach and was taken to the emergency room of the same hospital where she had been operated on, where she later died.

The case of the 28-year-old, who died on March 19 at the Humanitas Clinical Institute in Rozzano, ended up at the center of an investigation by the Milan prosecutor’s office for manslaughter, for now without suspects.

The young woman, originally from the province of Novara, had undergone bariatric surgery on March 8 that seemed to have gone well. After the placement of a gastric bypass, she was discharged without any complications, according to reports from La Repubblica. After about ten days she began to feel increasingly severe stomach pains, which prompted her family to take her to the Humanitas emergency room. Here her conditions worsened, with hospitalization in intensive care and then her death on the same day.

At the request of the prosecutor, the carabinieri went to the hospital for the seizure of the medical records. An autopsy has also been arranged, which will provide further elements to the investigators.

In a note, Humanitas expressed “deep condolences to the family for the disappearance” of the young woman. “The patient, who underwent surgery, had been discharged from the hospital in full health on 8 March 2023. On 19 March she was admitted to the Emergency Department in critical condition, subjected to resuscitation and then admitted to Intensive Care, unfortunately without recovering to solve the complicated clinical situation”.