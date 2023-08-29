He is the fifth victim of this kind of accident in the Lombard capital since the beginning of the year. From October 1, the blind spot sensor is mandatory

Alexander Conti – Milan

A 28-year-old girl on a bicycle has died after being hit by a lorry. It happened in the center of Milan, in Porta Romana. This is the fifth victim of this type of road accident in the Lombard capital since the beginning of the year.

the reconstruction — According to an initial reconstruction made by the local police of Milan, the accident occurred shortly before 10 on 29 August 2023. The earth transport truck came from viale Caldara in the direction of viale Filippetti. The clash took place at the height of Piazzale delle Medaglie d'Oro. According to what was found by the police, the girl was traveling to the left of the heavy vehicle and was parallel to the truck which stopped at the traffic light. On the asphalt of viale Caldara the deformed bike remained about 15-20 meters behind the point where the heavy vehicle stopped. At the moment, any footage from the surveillance cameras in the area is being studied to better reconstruct the dynamics of the accident.

previous — As mentioned since the beginning of the year, the 28-year-old is the fifth person on a bicycle to die in Milan after being run over by a heavy vehicle, whether it was a truck or a cement mixer. The mournful streak began on 1 February when a 38-year-old woman lost her life in Viale Brianza near Piazzale Loreto. On April 20, a 39-year-old woman died in front of the Sormani library. On May 8, a 55-year-old was the victim of a clash in via Comasina. On June 22, a 60-year-old woman died in piazza Durante.

the new bans — Also on the basis of this streak of blood, last July the municipal council approved, starting from next 1 October, the obligation of a blind spot sensor for heavy vehicles that want to circulate in Area B from 7:30 to 19: 30 on weekdays. Unfortunately, from the first investigations, it seems that in the Porta Romana accident the blind spot sensor would not have been decisive in saving the girl's life.