A 25-year-old boy was transported to the Niguarda hospital in Milan in red code after being hit by an underground train. The 118 paramedics rescued him on the spot, at the Affori stop of the M3 yellow line around 8pm yesterday evening, Sunday 23 April, due to various heavy traumas and bruises. He was unconscious at the time the ambulances arrived.

It is not yet clear how it could have ended up in the middle of the tracks. It is thought that the cause of the fall and the investment may have been a voluntary gesture.