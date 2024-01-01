Milan, 25 thousand in Piazza Duomo. Tension during the night at San Siro

In Milan it was a night of fireworks, including firecrackers and batteries in the street, from the center to the outskirts. There were 44 interventions by the firefighters at night, all attributable to the celebrations, with small fires in waste or on apartment balconies but no serious injuries. There have been numerous complaints about the bangs, especially from pet owners. Despite theabsence of the concertone there were more than 25 thousand the people who celebrated New Year's Eve in Piazza Duomo in Milan. The police checked approximately 1,500 people in general, with six young people accompanied to the police station because they had no documents.

Milan, dozens of people injured by fireworks

TO Cinisello Balsamo it's at Rozzano two men reported several wounds on one hand after a firecracker exploded. In total, dozens of people were injured by fireworks in the city and its hinterland, none seriously.

Milan, moments of tension at San Siro

There were also moments of tension during the night in the San Siro district in Milan, where in via Zamagna and in piazza Selinunte the officers of the mobile police department intervened for young people who, on several occasions, piled up household goods and then set them on fire and damaged the glass of a police vehicle.

