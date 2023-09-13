A 23-year-old boy was beaten last night in Viale Gorizia in the Darsena area of ​​Milan. The alarm was raised around 4am by a passerby who noticed the young man lying on the ground. The police officers intervened on site and gave him a cardiac massage while waiting for the arrival of the 118 health workers.

The boy was transported under code red to the Policlinico hospital in Milan. The one who violently beat him was apparently another young man whose position is now being examined by the investigators.