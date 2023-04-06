Milan, 21 year old raped on the train in broad daylight: “Fainted from the shock”

“The survival instinct saved me”. It is the shocking story told by a 21-year-old girl of a violence suffered yesterday morning on a regional train.

The young woman of Tuscan origins told the police that she was raped on the train bound for Treviglio. The attacker is a man of around 40 to whom she had asked for directions in the Milanese station of Porta Garibaldi. “I was looking for information,” said the young woman, according to reports from the Bergamo edition of Corriere della Sera. “I had to reach my boyfriend in Bergamo to retrieve a bag that I had forgotten at his house. A dark-complexioned, South American-looking man in his 40s approached me, inviting me to take the passer-by”.

Once on board she was faced with the same man. Initially she was not alone: ​​”The terrible thing is that there was another passenger who, sensing the situation, left us alone”. Then the young woman was grabbed and immobilized “squeezed between a window and a seat” for about ten minutes. “I was in absolute panic, I couldn’t react and I blacked out.” After regaining consciousness she said she screamed and “slapped him under the chin”. “I ran away until I found the conductor and we ran with him to the top of the train where the police were. .

The driver immediately blocked the doors and the search for the attacker began, who had however already managed to escape, between the stops of Porta Vittoria and Forlanini. The young woman was taken to the Treviglio hospital, where injuries to her neck and wrists were found. She was also swabbed to identify the man’s DNA. “I’m dressed in black, I’m wearing wide trousers, a long coat and combat boots,” the girl told Corriere della Sera. “Women or girls wearing miniskirts or skimpy dresses are said to be raped. As if they were looking for it and had some responsibility. Instead, it’s not like that.”