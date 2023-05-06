The real leap towards the 2024 Olympics, in the unity between man and horse, will be staged from 30 August to 3 September in Milan, on the competition field of the Snai San Siro racecourse. In the meantime, however, the jump on the web of the official website of the Fei Jumping European Championships – the European show jumping championships – has officially taken place – a community for those who love sports and in particular equestrian sports, in which to meet and find everything you need to live the racing experience of the best riders and best amazons on the continent.

sports compass

—

The site will not only be sports information but also a valuable navigation compass, following in the footsteps of the organizers who have thought of an event architecture that can range from the purest technical aspect to entertainment beyond the obstacle of the competitions. This is why the “Milan GreenVillage23” was created, a large space for culture and entertainment. The site’s goal is to provide all information, options and alternatives – such as live streaming of the races, as well as the sale of tickets to attend the race days – to spectators, tourists and also the media who will report on this equestrian adventure. On the home page, with the video that tells the beauty of the Snai San Siro racecourse, there is the clock that marks the countdown towards an event never seen before in Milan with a view of the five Olympic circles, because on the grass of San Siro athletes will have the chance to qualify for next year’s Paris Olympics.