The first images relating to the new one begin to appear on the web away shirt of the Milan for the 2023/2024 season, therefore the away one. The novelty would be represented by the color, as silver is the master in the new jacket. Present the usual sponsor Pumawhile it should be noted that there are references to the city of Milan and to the sponsor Gucci. In particular, it is the background chrome plating of the uniform that recalls the brand. The club logo should also be silver and, above all, stylized.