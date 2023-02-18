A 20-year-old girl is in serious condition after being hit by a tram in via Torino, in Milan, a stone’s throw from piazza del Duomo. The accident happened around 13.30. In the impact, the young woman suffered a head injury and was transported in code red to the Niguarda hospital, where she is currently intubated. The driver of the vehicle, a 44-year-old man, was unharmed, who was instead transported in green code to the Fatebenefratelli hospital for checks.