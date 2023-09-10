The young woman accused a peer: “I had drunk too much the night before, he offered to help me and, instead, he raped me”

An 18 year old girl reported being raped today, Sunday 10 September, in a garden in the Navigli area of ​​Milan. According to what the victim told, as we read on ‘Milano Today’, the girl, originally from El Salvador, he had drunk too much the night before with his brother and friends. If she went out into the street, she would have found herself disoriented and in a state of confusion. At that point a boy, an Egyptian of the same age, approached her and, under the pretense of offering her help, dragged her into a small garden and forced her to have sexual intercourse. The police intervened after a report and found the two fighting. The boy was stopped and under investigation for sexual assault. The victim was rescued and taken to Mangiagalli hospital.