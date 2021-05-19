It was the most anticipated moment of the afternoon, although the Dune Arena in Budapest was empty. But in every seat there was the spirit of any swimming lover willing to see a vintage swimmer. If Adam Peaty takes the breaststroke to another galaxy, Kristof Milak is doing the same in the 200 butterfly, and he fell short in the European in Budapest. He won gold with 1: 51.10, the second best mark in history. The first, that world record obtained in Gwangju two years ago, is already his.

The Hungarian swimmer came out strong, butt, without filters, swimming below his world record in the first 50. His compatriot Tomas Kenderesi could not keep up with him, but Italian talent Federico Burdisso could, who finally was silver (1: 54.28). At 100 meters, Milak gave him one more march and the Italian could no longer follow him. He lacked the engine that the world champion has left, who swam alone against the world record and fell four tenths away from achieving it (1: 50.73). The bronze went to Kenderesi (1: 54.43).

Milak is one of the men of this European as well as the Russian Kliment Kolesnikov, who added another individual gold after getting in the first day in the 50 backstroke. The growth of the 21-year-old swimmer, who swam 47.37 (Championships record), leads him to have options to compete against Caeleb dressel at the Olympics, without a doubt a titanic duel. Alessandro Miressi (47.45) and Andrei Minakov joined him on the podium (47.74).

But Kolesnikov is human and eats oxygen. His body works like that of any swimmer, as demonstrated just 13 minutes later in the semi-finals of the 100 backstroke. With little time for his body to eliminate lactate, the Russian launched himself in search of the final but failed to catch up and finished last with a discreet mark (54.86). A final in which the true Spanish protagonist will be in Budapest, Hugo González, who with 53.14 slipped with the fifth best mark in the final on Thursday.

Hugo González, on Tuesday.

TOBIAS SCHWARZ



Hugo’s recital and Castro’s record

Also Hugo, with more minutes of rest than Kolesnikov, also got the fifth best mark in the final of the 200 styles with a time of 1: 58.08, his third best mark ever. The intelligence with which the Mallorcan swam makes him another of the favorites for the medal in both tests, which would add a new success to the bronze of the second day in the 50 back: “You have to take advantage of this moment in form. Kolesnikov had less rest. It was made easy for me with the help of the physiotherapists. You have to go little by little, think test by test “.

The Spanish participation did not stop at the Real Canoe swimmer. Carlota Torrentegui was brave in the semi-final of the 200 butterfly in which it was her debut in an absolute international championship, although she could not improve the morning mark, her personal record (2: 14.53). At 18, she was the youngest of the participants. The ticket to Tokyo also escaped the 4×200 free relay despite Spain’s record in the 200 free of César Castro, which registered 1: 47.13. The team finished the final in sixth position with 7: 13.49.

In the rest of the finals, the Ukrainian Mykhaylo Romanchuk won the gold in the 1,500 freestyle (14: 39.89) ahead of the Olympic champion Gregorio Paltrinieri (14: 42.91) and the Italian Domeniko Acerenza (14: 54.36). There was also a silver and bronze double in the 100 women’s breaststroke. The victory went to Sweden’s Sophie Hansson (1: 05.69) ahead of Arianna Castiglioni (1: 06.13) and Martina Carraro (1: 06.21). To finish, the Dutch Kira Toussaint hung the gold in the 50 back with 27.36, followed by the British Kathleen Dawson (27.46) and her compatriot Maakie De Waard (27.74).