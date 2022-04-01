Miracles Leiva is once again the center of attention on social networks after the program “Magaly TV, la firma” launched a series of audios and videos in which it is seen the driver arguing with the musicians of Dilbert Aguilar in a public space.

What did Milagros Leiva say in this fight?

During the early hours of Thursday, March 31, Magaly Medina’s program surprised users by releasing a series of images in which Milagros Leiva can be seen quite confused and disrespectfully addressing fellow Peruvian musician Dilbert Aguilar.

In the short of “Magaly TV, the firm” the journalist is heard shouting: “I want to know who is the stupid one who is talking to me like that. (…) I want to know who is the driver of this mobile trunk”. Presumably, the driver and the artists will fight for a space in a public parking lot.

Milagros Leiva stars in error on television and Sol Carreño defends her

This is not the first time that Milagros Leiva has been a topic of conversation for netizens. After Guido Bellido asked the driver a question and she could not answer, criticism on social networks was present. Given this, Sol Carreño came out to defend her on her platforms:

“About trolls and mockers: If you are happy because a journalist you don’t like didn’t respond to the mockery of an impertinent politician, you support impertinence. If it is due to mathematical ignorance in a country where so few know mathematics, they humiliate others by rebound. All wrong”.