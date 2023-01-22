Miracles Leiva She is one of the most media journalists on Peruvian television; but, behind that direct and hard image, there is a quite romantic human being who has had to go through several difficult moments, including seeing her ex-boyfriend die in her arms and ending up totally devastated due to this experience. She went ahead with her two children without knowing that later love would knock on her door again, and this time to marry, in an unforgettable ceremony for the renowned communicator.

How did Milagros Leiva and her husband meet?

At the end of 2017, the journalist Miracles Leiva He went to a work appointment in which he was going to meet a man of Arab origin, Johnny Garib Garib was present at that meeting, the man of Palestinian descent to whom he would say “yes, I accept” at the altar after a short time .

Milagros Leiva boasts of her love on social networks. Photo: Instagram.

As Leiva recounted in an interview with RPP, there was no special moment between the two at that time; but, for her, the image of her current partner was recorded. Later, they met again at an Arab lunch and it was there that everything began to flow. “He asked me for my number, and from then on, we started talking constantly and getting to know each other better,” she recalled.

The marriage proposal

The Willax journalist recounted that he would pick her up from the radio, visit her, ask her out, but as friends. Although the chemistry between them was undeniable, it didn’t take long for the courtship to begin.

Only two months had passed since Johnny Garib Garib asked Milagros Leiva to marry him. “I was two days away from traveling to Canada, to spend Christmas with my family, and it occurred to him to ask for my hand with all the formality that characterizes him,” she revealed.

Milagros Leiva commented that this year will be different due to the death of her father-in-law. Photo: composition Instagram

Why did Milagros Leiva hesitate to get married?

Milagros was not sure if she would make it to the altar, she was afraid, because she had lost the great love of her life years ago and it was the most painful experience she had to go through. “He realized my great fear and one day he told me: ‘Wait a minute, I’m not going to die, you’re not going to die, we’re going to grow old and most likely we’ll both leave together. Your wall of fear does not exist, do not be afraid, that you are going to be my wife,’” she recounted.

He also added that the fact that he got along so well with his children was what gave him the security to rebuild his life with him. “They call him dad and for me that is something important. If he had not shown me that he loves my children, I could not have married him, ”she maintained.

How many years have Milagros Leiva and her husband been together?

Milagros Leiva married Johnny Garib Garib on July 15, 2018 at Nuestra Señora de Fátima parish, located in the Miraflores district.

Milagros Leiva celebrated one year of marriage with her husband in 2019. Photo: Instagram.

Johnny Garib assures that Milagros Leiva is a great mother

The cameras of the “D-Day” program were present at the wedding of Milagros Leiva and Johnny Garib carried out in 2018. Prior to the ceremony, the then-boyfriend expressed how proud he was of the journalist. “She is the best mother of a family that I have ever seen in my life and she has a wonderful heart. She is a woman that when she gives herself, she gives herself completely, not half. She gives you her heart,” she said.