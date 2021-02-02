A few days ago, the journalist Milagros Leiva received dozens of messages of solidarity through social networks for the death of her sister.

At the time, he avoided talking about it, he would have even moved away from social networks. Just last Monday, February 1, the driver spoke to thank her for showing her support and her family.

“A thousand thanks for the messages of solidarity. My sister Mariana was always part of my soul, now she is my angel. It’s still hard for me to understand that I won’t see you anymore, Marianita. You were my accomplice, my memory. We have loved each other very much since we were children and that is how it will be beyond death. I love you very much, “he wrote Milagros Leiva in the heartfelt dedication.

Your colleague Augusto thorndike he was one of the first to show solidarity with her. “My condolences to Milagros Levia for the loss she has suffered. Your sister is with God now, a big hug in this difficult moment ”, he pointed out.

While the former congressman Salvador Heresi He also sent his condolences to the journalist. “My deepest condolences Milagros. There are no words to alleviate pain at the departure of a loved one. My prayers accompany you for the eternal rest of your sister’s soul at the side of the Lord. A big hug !! ”, it is read in Twitter.

