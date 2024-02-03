After being presented as the new vocalist of Corazón Serrano, finally Milagros Díaz made her first presentation on stage, led by the Guerrero Neira brothers. In some videos on her Instagram account, you can see the young woman preparing to go out to demonstrate all her talent in front of hundreds of fans. the piurana group. As is known, she was previously part of the La Bella Luz orchestra, but now she decided to take on new challenges and, in her debut, she made the audience enjoy the show.

How was Milagros Díaz's entry into Corazón Serrano announced?

At the end of January 2024, on Corazón Serrano's official Instagram account, the incorporation of Milagros Diaz to the ranks of the popular group, within the framework of its 31 years of foundation. “Dear Milagros, you will be part of all our dreams. Welcome to your new Family!”says the greeting for the artist who is only 18 years old.

Milagros Díaz joins Corazón Serrano. Photo: Instagram/Corazón Serrano

In a conversation with La República, the interpreter stated that she was very happy. She considered that her entry is a dream come true, since she always admired the orchestra and watched it on television. Thanks to her music, she became interested in Peruvian cumbia and now she shines as one of the vocalists.

“I feel very happy, really super happy, because they gave me the opportunity. They fulfilled one of my great dreams, one of my goals and, well, I promise to give my best“, he assured this medium.

What was Milagros Díaz's first concert at Corazón Serrano like?

The singer Milagros Díaz was very excited to go on stage, for the first time, as one of the members of Serrano Heart. Therefore, moments before going up to the main stage, he shared some videos. In one of her clips her partner appears Lesly Águila. The event took place in Cajamarca.

In his debut with the cumbia group of the Guerrero Neira brothers, some of his fans recorded his performance of well-known songs such as 'Vuelve' and 'How could I fall in love'. At all times, the audience sang and danced to the songs.

Milagros Díaz in concert. Photo: Instagram/Milagros Díaz

What did Milagros Díaz say about her departure from La Bella Luz?

On January 31MIlagros Díaz He issued a statement that surprised more than one of his fans, because after 3 years in the group La Bella Luz, he decided to step aside. However, he could not help but show his gratitude to the people who gave him the opportunity to continue growing in music.

“I am writing to inform you that, as of today, I am no longer a member of the La Bella Luz orchestra. Likewise, I am grateful for all the beautiful moments shared. I will always have gratitude and respect for the years of work, teachings and friendship that you have given me.” “, wrote.