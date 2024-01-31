Serrano Heart, the cumbia group of the Guerrero Neira brothers, continues to present talents as part of its constant renewal. This time, Milagros Díaz was announced as one of their new vocalists. She will seek to contribute with her musical style to the well-known Piura orchestra. The young artist spoke with La República about this new stage in her artistic career and allowed us to get to know her a little more.

—Milagros, your admission to Corazón Serrano happened unexpectedly, how do you feel about that?

—I feel very happy, really super happy, because they gave me the opportunity. They fulfilled one of my big dreams, one of my goals and, well, I promise to give my best.

—How did your family react to the news?

—Very happy because they knew, well, since I was a child, and thanks to them I started with cumbia; So, they supported me in everything I told them.

—How did they contact you from Corazón Serrano? Did you go through a casting?

—Mr. Edwin Guerrero contacted me. Well, he made me the proposal. And I agreed and we had a little talk with my family too.

—Of course, you were part of La Bella Luz…

—Yes, and I really take advantage of this opportunity to thank you. Thanks to them I have also learned a lot and people got to know me more and I was recognized here in Corazón Serrano.

—How long did you work with them?

—Well, I was about to turn three years old.

—Did your previous bosses support you in your decision to leave the group?

—Of course, of course. Well, they were a little sad, and, honestly, so was I. It was not an easy decision, because it is true, I had a lot of appreciation and affection for them.

—For those who may just know you, tell us more about yourself…

—I am 18 years old, I am from here in Lima, from San Martín de Porres, but I have Cajamarca blood on my father's side.

—How did your interest in music begin?

—Thanks to Corazón Serrano I discovered the medium of cumbia and since I was a child I watched them on television channels. It caught my attention too much and from there I started with the musical field since I was little.

—Apart from the artistic field, did you study any other career?

—Yes, I was studying Initial Education, but due to time and work I have not been able to continue with it.

—But do you plan to finish it?

-Maybe in the future. Now I want to dedicate myself 100% to my (musical) career.

Milagros Díaz joins Corazón Serrano. Photo: Instagram/Corazón Serrano

—What is your biggest dream, artistically speaking?

—Thrive in the orchestra (Corazón Serrano), achieve and learn many things.

—Some artists who go through groups are planning to go solo, is that in your plans?

—The truth is, I'm not thinking about that at the moment.

—We saw that Briela Cirilo confirmed her departure from Corazón Serrano, what message do you have for her?

—Well, I didn't get to know her personally, but she really is a great artist, a great girl, she is very good at what she does, and I really wish her much success and may God bless and protect her always.