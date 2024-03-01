Edwin Guerrerofounder of Corazón Serrano, made a broadcast last Thursday, February 29, in which he announced the possible resignation of Milagros Diaz. Let us remember that this 18-year-old singer recently joined the Piura group. Given this, Milagros has decided to speak out and she confirmed that she is staying in Corazón Serrano. Below, we tell you everything the young performer said in the face of the uncertainty that arose when she did not know if she would continue in that orchestra.

What did Milagros Díaz say?

Milagros Diaz He broke his silence this Friday, March 1, and announced that he will continue in the ranks of Heart Serraneither. The young woman made a Facebook transmission from the group's official Facebook account and gave her defense.

“I apologize greatly for announcing my withdrawal from Corazón Serrano. It's part of my age and that's how I learn to face many things. I was unstable in my decision, but now I want to emphasize that I still belong to this orchestra. I want to thank you for all the support, because you never leave me alone. Also my family, but especially you because I am who I am. You deserve all the respect and I will give my all,” were the words of the young talent.

What did Edwin Guerrero, founder of Corazón Serrano, say about the possible resignation of Milagros Díaz?

“We have known Milagros (Díaz) for a long time. In our future project, we have always had to count on her… These days we hear that she does not want to continue. If the worker is not happy, he may not continue in the group” , held Edwin Guerrero In the beginning.

“Milagros has communicated her intention not to continue with Corazón Serrano, she says she misses her family. We are not going to blame other people, they are free to decide where they want to be. Milagros does not want to continue at Corazón Serrano, we are only waiting for her resignation letter. Surely tomorrow or Saturday he will present it. I don't want it to be misunderstood that we have thrown it away,” added the founder of Corazón Serrano during a broadcast held on Thursday, February 29.

Who is Milagros Díaz?

Milagros Diaz is a talented 18-year-old girl originally from Piura, Peru. This singer has been recognized in the Peruvian cumbia scene for her past in the Orchestra The Beautiful Lightin which he stood out as one of the most outstanding voices.

His passion for music manifested itself from a very young age. It should be noted that at the age of 11 he had the opportunity to sing for the first time with Corazón Serrano, which marked the beginning of a dream that today materializes with his official incorporation into the group.

Milagros Díaz has been characterized by her charisma and vocal ability, aspects that make her a promise in Peruvian tropical music.

What degree did Milagros Díaz study and why did she not complete it?

miracles Diaz He began his higher education in a career far from what he is dedicated to now: music. Her decision not to finish it was not easy, but she was motivated by a deep desire to follow what she is passionate about.

However, the young performer does not rule out completing what she left pending in the future: “I was studying Early Education, but due to time and work I have not been able to continue with it. Now I want to dedicate myself 100% to my (musical) career,” he revealed in an interview with La República.