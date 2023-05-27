A new Peruvian film prepares its arrival in theaters. It is about “Miracles: an extraordinary bear”. This animated film is based on the novel of the same name by Hernan Garrido-Lecca and has the address of Edward Schuldt. Likewise, the team of Chaska Entertainment. Through social networks, all Peruvians have been invited to the cinemas, since the premiere will be in a couple of months. Next, we will tell you more details about this film that promises to captivate.

Trailer for “Miracles: Ursa Extraordinaria”

What is “Milagros: An Extraordinary Bear” about?

The Peruvian film tells the story of Milagros, a bear who, after experiencing different adventures, focuses on preserving her species and raising awareness about the care of wildlife. The film not only informs but also inspires. In addition, it is aimed at children and adults. “Accompany Milagros and Yana Yana in their fight for survival in a dangerous world”reads the description that accompanies the trailer shared on social networks.

When to see “Miracles: An Extraordinary Bear”?

According to the information provided by Chaska Entertainment, the feature film will arrive next Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the national level.

