Within hours of serving five years in prison for various convictions, Milagro Sala gave him a strong claim to the national government. “That they begin to make agreements to see how they can free us,” the militant demanded from her home, where she is serving house arrest.

Sala assured that Jujuy “was and is the laboratory of lawfare” and that Justice in that province “does not function democratically.”

“It cannot be that after five years, with two of preventive detention, the Superior Court of Justice does not grant us freedom to the nine comrades who are detained,” said the leader of the Tupac Amaru, who this Saturday will celebrate five years of prison.

Sala said that “the Jujuy Constitution is clear: we do not have a firm conviction, we want to be free.” And he remarked: “We want someone to enforce the Constitution of the province.”

Milagro Sala is serving a sentence in house arrest in Jujuy. Photo Gerardo Dell’Oro

“Living in a national and popular government, I believe that this cannot continue to be lived like this. I believe that the national government, before continuing to work on political agreements, begin to make agreements to see how they enter us to liberate to us and that they begin to respect the laws and the Constitution of the province so that we can regain freedom, “said the militant.

In addition, he said that he has no communication with Alberto Fernández: “I don’t want to compromise anyone. But I do want them to start solving what political prisoners in the country have been suffering. more than 33 political prisoners “.

He listed the difficulties that some of his companions went through, before receiving the domiciliary around Christmas. “They suffered the coronavirus pandemic and it left sequels. They gave everyone home, even the genocidal, but they did not give it to our colleagues, “Sala said in an interview with IP Noticias.

And he said: “Some believe that, as they gave us the domiciliary, we have to conform. We have asked that the government of the Nation begin to take sufficient precautions to see how it solves this.

Milagro Sala, in the dismissal of Cristina Kirchner in December 2015. A month later she went to prison. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi

The leader of the Tupac Amaru has been under house arrest since 2016. She received a conviction of three years in prison on hold for an escrache with damages against Gerardo Morales, current governor of Jujuy.

In addition, she is sentenced to 13 years in prison for being the head of an illicit association that was in charge of a fraud against the public administration. He also has a conviction for extortion.

On its causes, Sala affirmed that “ours is political.”

He also referred to other personalities linked to Kirchnerism who are serving sentences.

“The subjugation that Amado Boudou suffered and when the conviction was ratified, companion De Vido, that broke our souls, because the lawfare continues to advance, and continues to advance a lot “, evaluated.

And he added: “The other day I was in a Zoom with Luis D’Elía. I ended up crying. Why did I end up crying? I saw him very deteriorated, I did not see Luis well, and I have known him for many years “.