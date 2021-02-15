The leader of the Tupac Amaru, Milagro Sala, detained since 2016 for threats to the police and causes of corruption, asked President Alberto Fernández to “pardon” her and “other colleagues” who are imprisoned.

“Not only to me, but to all the companions”, replied the Jujuy leader when asked about this possibility in The Uncover Radio.

“They put together 16 cases and in 90% they are the same witnesses. And the same witnesses have positions in the Senate, in Congress or are officials of Gerardo Morales. So, how can this be solved? Because this is not Milagro Sala only, here we Jujuy are suffering, “he continued.

In his speech, Sala also asked Fernández to act as the flaming president of Bolivia, Luis Arce: “If Alberto had taken things from the beginning, he hardly assumed … The same thing that Arce did in Bolivia, which brought out that Supreme He cut and began to imprison all those who killed the comrades. Unfortunately that did not happen in Argentina. “

“In Argentina the right does not rest, advance, neoliberalism continued to advance. If that is not understood by those who govern … These things are the ones that outrage you, “he continued.

In January, K militants marched again for the release of Milagro Sala. Photo Martín Bonetto.

In the same vein, the lawyer Graciana Peñafort, general director of Legal Affairs of the Senate, had expressed herself hours before: “There are certain situations where the Court handles impunity, the pardon would be a way of seeing how it continues. As a restoration of the value of justice. no, we are accepting as legitimate the decisions of a Court that are not legitimate “. And followed: “In the very specific case of Milagro Sala, Alberto should pardon her”.

Last week, the Supreme Court of Justice signed a sentence of two years in prison for threats to police officers, in the framework of the case known as “Causa de las Bombachas”, in which she had initially been acquitted.

The highest court signed the sentence: “The appellant has not satisfied the collection required to demonstrate the direct and immediate relationship of the alleged federal issue with what was actually resolved.”

Is about the first conviction against Sala to acquire final, while there are others that have not yet been reviewed. Milagro Sala has been detained, now under house arrest, since 2016 when she led a protest against the Jujuy government of Gerardo Morales.

The leader had been acquitted in this case for the benefit of the doubt in a ruling issued by the Criminal Court 2 of Jujuy in December 2017, but then the Criminal Cassation Chamber revoked that sentence and sentenced her to three years and two months of effective prison and finally the Superior Court of Justice of that province confirmed the sentence and reduced the sentence to two years.

The Supreme Court of Justice is the main target of their criticism, since the endorsement, or not, of the complaint resources filed by the defense of the Chamber depends on the highest court to release it, within the framework of the so-called “Pibes Villeros “, for which she was sentenced to 13 years in prison. However, as the judgment is not final, the Court can still twist the situation and authorize the claim.

The file that most compromises Sala has to do with the process in which she was found responsible for leading an illicit association and diverting more than $ 60 million that had been destined for the construction of social housing, from 2011 to 2015, during the government of Cristina Kirchner.

Among other investigations against her, until last October she was indicted in the so-called “megacause”, also for suspicions of corruption in the management of State funds, in which the former Jujuy governor Eduardo Fellner was also involved.

JPE