The second episode of the reality show ‘La Pupa and the Nerdy show’ was broadcast. Already in the first episode we had witnessed several clashes between the judges and the protagonists of the show. One of these concerned Solei riseswho participates in the program as a commentator and judge, e Mila Suarez. Between both heavy words flew which also concerned Alex Belli.

In fact, the Moroccan model is the ex-girlfriend of the actor who with Soleil lived in the house of the GF Vip his artistic alchemy. Here’s a snippet of what was said in the first fight: “Aren’t you gnawing at Alex marrying Delia and not you?” Soleil had begun.

Then he adds: “I’m getting sick because Alex dumped me? Are you serious? Maybe you watched the wrong program. Never mind let her talk in the end she is a babe, I did not expect too high an IQ. Saying that I’m bad for fighting with foreign girls is a good excuse. So you say these things just to show yourself. You attack me to make people talk about you, not so much to argue. Do I change men like underpants? I know that my treasure is you “.

And he concludes with: “And thank me, because I avoid going into the matter, because you really shouldn’t say these things. And now relax “. But even on the evening of the second episode of the reality show we witnessed a heated quarrel between the two women.

The former gieffina in fact, according to the clips shown by Barbara D’Urso, presenter of the program, has suffered commented the hasty approach also physical that Mila he put in place against his nerd Mirko Gancitano.

Soleil commented: “It is not that he did who knows what, but it is the way to launch himself so quickly ..”. And Mila replied immediately, referring to the relationship between Soleil and Alex: “As did you too”. And continuing with the episode the Suarez, resentful for it zero given by the columnist as a vote for his carwash, he attacks: “Hear from that pulpit. You gave me a zero as a judgment, you too are a zero to me ”.

But Soleil replies to all this: “Avoid comparing yourself to me darling, here the one who judges is me”; thus closing the discussion. Mirko is Guenda Goria’s betrothed and during a confrontation with her about Mila’s very clingy attitude towards the boy, the model comments: “Guenda you can calm down, it’s part of the game, but I don’t touch married or engaged men. “. Thus launching a final provocation to the North American lioness.