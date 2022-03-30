During the last episode of de The Pupa and the Nerdy Show, Mila Suarez she hurled herself against the judges of the program, especially towards Soleil Rises And Federico Fashion Style. The two would be guilty of giving her too low grades.

The first to be was attacked is Soleilwho rated the performance of Mila’s Carwash with a zero: “I do not accept Soleil’s vote. No I don’t accept a judge who gives zero in this way. There is a personal thing between us and she should leave it out of the program! Giving me zero makes no sense because it’s as if I hadn’t done anything “.

Then: “Zero is doing nothing then if I don’t participate next time it’s the same. Next time I won’t do anything and you don’t motivate the votes. The judge is a serious matter and you must know how to do it “.

Then he concludes: “Ok you are here to judge, but you have to do it in a fair and objective way as much as possible. Here instead give zero as if one had not done the test “.

After the Soleil Sorge, the Mila Suarez if the also takes with Federico Fashion Style for having received a nice two from him in the body painting test. The model is furious and reacts very badly and she accuses the judges of not knowing how to do their job fairly: “If you have to vote by giving me a two I prefer to stay closed in a room without doing anything and without rehearsing”.

But not only: “A two doesn’t exist, I’m getting cold and give it a try. You are not able to do your job, you are not professional. I don’t accept a 2 and you don’t tell me shut up! To shut up you have to tell your sister and not me ”.

There is no resignation to the bad grade: “Useless you are not able to do your task, the thing is different. Among other things, we did not choose the animal to recreate with the painting, but it was assigned to us. But still a two doesn’t fit! ”.