At this point, Mila Kunis lives in a world of open doors. Including the bathroom. It’s not entirely her decision, but as she recently confessed to the show AND! News!with an eight-year-old daughter as Wyatt and a six-year-old son, Dimitri, to the clan KuKu —what is the name of that couple he forms with fellow actor Ashton Kutcher—and Kunis has had no choice but to leave the doors of his house wide open. “There came that moment when I said to myself, ‘Forget it! I better leave it open, ”she assured about the decision made after the continuous family interruptions in her home privacy.

Something similar is what is happening now to this American interpreter born in Chernivtsní, Ukraine, who occupies all the media attention. She is one of the 100 most outstanding people of the year, According to the magazine Time, and, along with other actors such as Matthew McConaughey or Jennifer Hudson, he has been chosen Person of the Year for the weekly People. That without taking into account the success of its last premiere, The girl who had it all (2022), a drama that tore at the top of Netflix’s Top 10. All this brilliance for an actress who for years defended her privacy in such a way that she was described as surly and borderline and whose rudeness in interviews brought her publicists headlong.

The young woman who pretended to be of legal age to land the role that launched her in Hollywood as Jackie Burkhart in That ’70s Show when he was only 14 years old, he has grown up. Not only in age but in maturity and now, at 39, her focus is the country where she was born and which at the age of seven she left with her parents for the United States. She has now managed to raise more than 37 million dollars (about 35.1 million euros) in aid for Ukraine thanks to the collaborative financing campaign that she and her husband organized on GoFundMe. As she stated she to the magazine People With his campaign (to which he personally contributed three million dollars, about 2.9 million euros) he did not want to win glory, but rather “prevent people from becoming desensitized” to an invasion that began last February. “What is happening in Ukraine is devastating. There is no place in the world for such an attack against humanity”, added the actress.

More information

The Golden Globe nominee for her work on Black Swan (2010) with a rising career across all genres and popular works such as step of you (2008), Oz a world of fantasy (2013), Four days (2020) or bad mothers (2016), among others, has also seen its popularity plummet with disasters like Jupiter Ascending, which meant in 2016 his presence at the Razzies (or “fart” awards) for the worst in Hollywood. Of all this, Kunis prefers to remember her love for the cinema, the reason that led her to appear at casting children and won roles as the daughter of Angelina Jolie in gia (1998). She also remembers the bills that she was able to pay with her work when both she and her family had to leave everything behind to emigrate to the United States in the face of growing anti-Semitism in what was the Soviet Union after the war. fall of berlin wall “Because I was born in the Ukraine, but when it was still the Soviet Union,” the actress recalled to this medium a few years ago, when she was trying to clarify her complex roots as “a Russian Jewish from Ukraine” but who is not Ukrainian Orthodox and who does not speak the idiom. “And I hate to say this because I love Ukraine, I am pro-Ukrainian, but not speaking Ukrainian disappoints a lot of my compatriots,” she lamented then.

His arrival in the United States was a shock in every sense. “My parents lied to me, telling me that we were moving down the street,” she recalls of a one-way trip from her native Chernivtsni, when this daughter of teachers went from not knowing what poverty was to living on the $250 they were left take them out of the country and with no other belongings than the ones they took with them. They made it to the end of the month thanks to her mother’s job as a cashier in a supermarket and the one her father got as a taxi driver. Kunis arrived without knowing English, “without having seen a black person, an Asian person, anyone of another color, let alone someone blond”, she recalled, still amazed by the world so diverse that she had opened up to her door.

Mila Kunis and her husband, fellow actor Ashton Kutcher, at a basketball game at Crypto.com Arena on November 13, 2022. The couple is known as ‘KuKu’. Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)

With his work in Hollywood also came fame and with it, the paparazzi. Especially given the relationship she established with Macaulay Culkin in 2002 and which she kept as quiet as possible, always surrounded by wedding rumors, until they broke up in 2011. The ironies of fate meant that Kunis married the first man she kissed. in his life, both on stage and in real life. The kiss took place in 1998 while she was filming a romantic scene in Those wonderful 70’s along with his series partner, Ashton Kutcher. So he just thought that “look how good, I kissed a Calvin Klein model”, according to what he told the magazine People.

The wedding did not come until 2015, after the two coincided coincidentally in 2012 at the 69th edition of the Golden Globes. He had ended his six-year relationship with Demi Moore and according to Kunis confessed to a British television program, the actress was making eyes at him at the party until she realized it was her friend Kutch. That same month they were seen kissing in public and thus, until now, happy inhabitants of a self-sufficient home designed entirely by the couple, built with reused wood and solar panels that even has its own farm, the KuKuFarm, in the They grow everything.

“I’m so lucky…”, he declared in one of his last meetings with the press, paraphrasing the English title of The girl who had it all (Luckiest Girl in the World). A luck that Kunis now wants to share with his compatriots, even if he does not speak Ukrainian, donating the millions raised to organizations such as FlexPort, which helps with shipments to the millions of people displaced outside of Ukraine since the invasion began, since airbnb.org, which provides free housing for refugees. A mission that he has also shared with his children, proud to be half-Ukrainians, because as he added to the press, it is precisely the compassion he sees in this new generation that gives him faith in the future.