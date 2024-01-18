He death of Mila de Jesús has left the community shocked due to the sudden event. The Brazilian influencer, recognized for her notable physical change and presence on platforms such as Instagram, was a mother of four children and had recently gotten married. Mila de Jesús left a void in the digital world and among her more than 60 thousand followers on social networks.

Who was Mila de Jesús?

Mila de Jesus He was a prominent figure in the world of social media, especially in Brazil and among the Brazilian community in the United States. Her popularity skyrocketed after gastric bypass surgery in 2017 that led to an impressive physical transformation.

Her posts showcased not only her makeover, but also aspects of her personal and family life, including her recent marriage and life with her children. Her story inspired many to follow in her footsteps in pursuit of a healthier lifestyle.

Mila de Jesús used to share her exercise routine on social networks. Photo: Instagram

What did Mila de Jesús die from?

The exact cause of Mila de Jesús' death has not been officially revealed, which has generated speculation among her followers and the press. However, various local media in Brazil reported that he had suffered cardiac arrest.

His eldest daughter, Anna Clara, confirmed the news of his death, but no specific details have been given about the circumstances or reasons behind his death.

Mila used to appear very happy in her photographs. Photo: Instagram

Fans mourned Mila's death

Mila de Jesús's followers expressed their shock and sadness on social media. Many shared messages of condolence and memories of how the influencer had impacted their lives.

Several highlighted his cheerful personality and his ability to inspire others to make positive changes in their lives.

Mila de Jesús had gotten married months ago. Photo: Instagram

