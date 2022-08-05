Miku’s stage as a Real Murcia player has already started. The pepper club has made official the hiring of the Venezuelan striker, who last season played for Deportivo de la Coruña and was close to promotion to LaLiga Smartbank. Finally, Albacete attacked Riazor and frustrated the hopes of the Galician team.

Real Murcia has signed a goal insurance. Nicolás Ladislao Fedor Flores, known as Miku, arrives at Enrique Roca at the age of 36 and with a lot of experience in his boots. He has played for clubs like Rayo Vallecano, Getafe, Valencia or Celtic Glasgow. More than one hundred goals in Spanish football, 123 games in the First Division and 80 in the Second.

The agreement is for one season. He thus joins Carrasco and Boris in the attack zone, although the Ivorian striker has almost all the options of leaving the Grana team. Last season he scored 12 goals with Deportivo de la Coruña, being one of the most outstanding strikers in Group I of the First Federation.

It will be the second experience of the Venezuelan striker in the Region of Murcia, since when he was a Valencia player he spent the first half of the 2006/2007 season on loan at Ciudad de Murcia. He participated in eight games, none of them started, and he barely had opportunities in the shadow of Goitom and Saizar.

After the arrivals of Borja Martínez, Dani Vega, Ale Galindo, Íñigo Piña, Loren Burón, Pedro León, Arnau Ortiz and Javi Rueda, Miku joins Real Murcia to reinforce an attack that, to this day, is still waiting for a new piece to complete the offensive plot.