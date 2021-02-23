The Sports began a light week of work with the first of the four sessions that will take place this week of break in Second B. The goal of Rubén de la Barrera is to have the entire squad available for the three decisive days that remain and the priority right now is to get out of the infirmary to Miku and Derik. Both have been the only absences from training this Tuesday in Abegondo.

The Venezuelan striker has missed the last two games due to muscular overload. He was injured in the warm-up of the duel with Guijuelo when he was going to start and did not even travel to Ferrol to face Racing. In principle he should be ready for the duel with Pontevedra, but everything will depend on how he evolves in the coming days.

Of which there is no more information is on Derik. The central defender was at A Malata last Saturday and had not had physical problems in recent weeks, but has not been able to work on green in this first session.

Fine-tune the headdresses

This week without competition will be good for the Blue and White squad to recover players who, although available, are dragging annoyance. It is the case of Keko, who has played the last two games, but was not one hundred percent some problems in the twin.